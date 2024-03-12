No question of changing Constitution, asserts BJP leader

Bengaluru: Reiterating the party’s stand on the controversial remarks on changing the Constitution by Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde, BJP state general secretary P Rajeev on Monday said the party's national leaders had sought an explanation from Hegde.
Recently, Hegde had said that the BJP must win over 400 seats in LS elections to be able to change the Constitution.
Refusing to give more details on action being initiated against Hegde, Rajeev told reporters here that the BJP had a culture of taking immediate action against anyone who did not subscribe to the party’s policies.
“Hegde’s statement cannot be construed as the party’s stand as he made such statements in his personal capacity,” he said.
Rajeev recalled the incident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing down and respectfully touching the Constitution of India with his forehead, soon after being elected as leader of NDA after BJP won decisively in the 2014 elections.
Party MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy asserted that there was no question of changing the Constitution as BJP had always strongly believed in the principles advocated by the architect of the Constitution Dr Ambedkar, of providing equal opportunities to all.
11 March 2024