‘No role of Congress in cases on H D Deve Gowda's family': Dinesh Gundu Rao

Kushalnagar (Kodagu): Congress has no role in the cases filed against the members of H D Deve Gowda's family, said state's Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking to the reporters after inaugurating a dialysis centre on Monday, the minister said, “None of the members of Congress have ever submitted a complaint against Deve Gowda family.”

Gundu Rao added, “Homosexuality is not an offense any more. However, forced homosexuality amounts to offence. Investigation is being carried out against Suraj Revanna as he is accused of unnatural offence."

Dinesh Gundu Rao meanwhile also said that the allegation about contesting in bye-elections with an intent to destroy Deve Gowda's family is baseless. “In politics, one contests in elections with an aim to win. Instead of passing baseless comments, one should face the opponent in the election fray,” he charged.