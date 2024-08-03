Nod for BJP padayatra: Karnataka HC asks authorities to pass appropriate orders

The high court on Friday passed an interim order directing the authorities to pass appropriate orders on the representation filed by the BJP seeking permission to hold padayatra.
Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar passed this order and adjourned the hearing to August 14.
The petition is filed by P Rajeev, general secretary of BJP state unit and former MLA from Kudachi constituency. The representation sought permission and also protection to the proposed padayatra from Kengeri to Mysuru.
The padayatra is scheduled to begin from Kengeri on August 3 and culminate at Mysuru on August 10. The padayatra is to protest against the alleged multi-crore fund embezzlement in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and the MUDA scam.
“The party in power in the state is acting in a high handed manner to coerce the police department not to grant permission to the said padayatra and silence the opposition and violate their fundamental right to protest guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the constitution of India. The duty of the police is to protect the rights of citizens but in this case, their action is illegal and arbitrary,” the petition said.
“The respondents are directed to pass appropriate orders on the representation submitted by the petitioner for permitting to hold padayatra from Kengeri to Mysuru and extend the police protection in accordance with law,” the court said.
Published 02 August 2024, 22:50 IST