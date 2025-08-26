Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Non filing of applications for suspension of sentence or bail not a bar to consider parole: Karnataka HC

In the case at hand, the court negated the state government’s argument that an application for parole cannot be considered without there being an application for bail or suspension of sentence.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 13:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us