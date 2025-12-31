Menu
Not gifting anything to encroachers, says Karnataka DCM Shivakumar

He told reporters, “There is no appeasement politics. We will take action against those who facilitated encroachment. We will give housing through Pradhan Mantri Awas scheme to eligible evictees”.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 20:48 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 20:48 IST
