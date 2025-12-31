<p>Bengaluru: Noting that encroachments were not acceptable in the wake of demolitions at Kogilu, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said there was no question of gifting anything to encroachers.</p>.<p>He told reporters, “There is no appeasement politics. We will take action against those who facilitated encroachment. We will give housing through Pradhan Mantri Awas scheme to eligible evictees”.</p>.Karnataka agriculture startups struggle to bloom after seed funding phase.<p>Asked if all evictees would get accommodation, he said, "We will rehabilitate only genuine evictees. We are not regularizing it".</p>