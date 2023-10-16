'Not running away anywhere': SC refuses to lift stay on CBI probe against DKS in disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift stay on the CBI's probe into a case alleged possession of disproportionate assets by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, saying the "man is not running away anywhere".

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notice to Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar and put the matter for consideration on November 7, 2023.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI submitted that the 90 per cent investigation has been completed in the matter. He claimed the stay was granted on a "false" statement made in an affidavit.

He sought a direction to lift the stay.