Nothing wrong with calling K'taka 'Basava Nadu', says M B Patil; pitches renaming Vijayapura after Basavanna

Bengaluru: Days after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stirred a debate by pitching for Ramanagara to become Bengaluru South, his Cabinet colleague M B Patil on Friday made a case for Vijayapura to be named after 12th century social reformer Basavanna.

Patil, the industries minister, even said that there is nothing wrong with naming Karnataka as ‘Basava Nadu’ (Land of Basava). Patil represents the Bableshwar constituency in Vijayapura district, more than 500 km from Bengaluru.

“During the Hoysala period, the district was known as Vijayapura. Under the Adil Shahi dynasty, it became Bijapur. The name was changed back to Vijayapura. Now, many people have demanded that it be renamed as Basaveshwara district. It was this district that gave birth to Basavanna,” Patil explained.

Basavanna is best known as the founder of the Lingayat faith to which Patil belongs. Lingayats are a politically dominant community, especially in north Karnataka.