NRI techie ends life in Karnataka, blames stringent Australia laws for her extreme decision

She took another bus, reached Hubballi and went to a courier office. She had packed all her money and jewelleries along with a letter addressed to her parents in a bag and asked the courier services to send it to her father’s address. Pridarshini had reportedly informed the courier office staff that she was heading towards Gokak in Belagavi district. She has reportedly explained in the letter that how the stringent laws of Australia made her undergo a lot of mental agony.