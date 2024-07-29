NSIL to provide satellite capacity to three states

Bengaluru: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, has entered agreements with the governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala to provide satellite capacity to the three states.

Under MoUs signed with the governments, NSIL is set to provide capacity in two communication satellites—GSAT-16 and GSAT-18—through which the relevant state bodies can broadcast educational content to students.

NSIL estimates the partnership to broadcast content that will benefit about 1.5 crore students in Telangana, 1.25 crore students in Andhra Pradesh, and 50 lakh students in Kerala.