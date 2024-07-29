NSIL to provide satellite capacity to three states

Bengaluru: NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, has entered agreements with the governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala to provide satellite capacity to the three states.
Under MoUs signed with the governments, NSIL is set to provide capacity in two communication satellites—GSAT-16 and GSAT-18—through which the relevant state bodies can broadcast educational content to students.
NSIL estimates the partnership to broadcast content that will benefit about 1.5 crore students in Telangana, 1.25 crore students in Andhra Pradesh, and 50 lakh students in Kerala.
GSAT-16 is a multi-band telecommunications satellite launched by the Ariane-5 launch vehicle VA221 from Kourou in French Guiana, in 2014. It carries 48 communication transponders with a footprint that covers the Indian subcontinent. Launched from Kourou in 2016 by Ariane-5 VA231, communication satellite GSAT-18 also carries 48 transponders.
GSAT-16 and GSAT-18 are geosynchronous orbit satellites and have an in-orbit operational life of 12 years and 15 years, respectively.
NSIL, incorporated in 2019 under the Department of Space, enables Indian industry to build launch vehicles, and provides launch services to global satellite customers on board these launchers. The agency also engages in building earth observation and communication satellites, technology transfer to Indian industry, and establishing ground segment services and satellite-based services.
