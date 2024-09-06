NWB asks Karnataka to expedite process add new areas to Bhadra Tiger Reserve

New Delhi: The National Board of Wildlife (NBW) has asked Karnataka to expedite the process to add Chordenahalli state forest and Kaitotlu mini forest to the Bhadra Tiger reserve’s buffer zone.
In the NBW meeting chaired by Union Forests Minister Bhupender Yadav, held detail discussion on Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary and Bhadra tiger reserve boundaries.
The Karnataka Government had earlier submitted a request to the Board to reduce the boundary of Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary in Shivamogga district from existing 700 sq km to 395 sq km.
On adding additional forest area to Bhadra Tiger Reserve, the state government officials assured to table the issue at State Wildlife Board meeting and make recommendation to the NBW at the earliest, minutes from the NBW said.
