Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Of a ‘namme’ in native villages

Hitha Nanjappa chronicles the rich rituals of an annual festival celebrated by communities in Kodagu.
Hitha Nanjappa
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 23:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Festival spectrum
Festival spectrum
Festival spectrum
Festival spectrum
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 23:57 IST
KarnatakaSpecialsSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us