Offer of ‘20 shirts for Rs 1,000’ caused chaos in Hassan, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse crowd

<p>Hassan: At a readymade men's wear store in Udayagiri Layout of Hassan, an offer of ‘20 shirts for Rs 1,000’ was made, which meant one shirt for just Rs 50. An huge crowd gathered in front of the shop for a purchase, leading to a stampede. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge, to disperse the people, on Monday.</p><p>As the news of the offer by Arun Men's Wear spread on social media, thousands of people flocked near the store. The crowd grew from morning, with people queuing up to buy the shirts.</p> .<p>As the numbers swelled, pushing and shoving intensified, causing inconvenience. Even traffic movement on the road, in front of the shop, was obstructed.</p><p>When the situation escalated, Police personnel arrived and tried to control the crowd. However, people refused to move back, and thus the Police used a mild lathi charge. Some people were injured in the melee.</p><p>The police stated, “The number of people was beyond expectation. No one was injured."</p>