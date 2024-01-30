Offline trekking routes in Karnataka shut for visitors till forest dept brings regulation

At present, the Karnataka Ecotourism Board regulates trekking in 23 routes across the state where the department limits the number of visitors based on the carrying capacity of the area. However, those in the trekking business say there are more than 300 routes in Karnataka of which at least 40 are highly popular and remain unregulated.

"In Western Ghats alone, there are more than 30 to 40 trekking routes which do not come under the board. In some points, the divisional forest officials issue passes and regulate visitors to some extent. However, there are several areas where people just enter without permission," an expert who organises trekking told DH.

In his order, Khandre explained that the arrival of a huge number of visitors to the sensitive areas of Western Ghats has become a huge challenge to the Forest Department. "Some of the trekkers stay overnight in these areas in tents. Environment experts have expressed concerns over the impact of such activities. The Forest Department also faces the challenge of inspecting travellers (for issuing passes) he said.

Trekking industry sources said the department introduces a high entry fee but does not provide any facility at the entry point. "At the base camp (entry point), the department should at least provide a toilet. People who pay hundreds of rupees deserve to have some security," he said.