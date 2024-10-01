Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ola driver is employee, POSH Act applicable: Karnataka High Court on sexual harassment case

The petitioner woman had questioned the stand taken by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Ola) not taking action against the driver as laid down under the PoSH Act.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 16:32 IST
Karnataka NewsSexual HarassmentKarnataka High CourtOlaPoSH

Follow us on :

Follow Us