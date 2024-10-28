Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘One’ man’s decision brought me back to electoral politics: H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil trains guns at BJP turncoat C P Yogeshwar

Yogeshwar quit the BJP recently to join Congress.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 02:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 02:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsNikhil KumaraswamyCP Yogeshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us