One platform, many 'success stories' planned for five guarantees

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to give further impetus to its flagship guarantee schemes, the Congress-led Karnataka government is planning several programmes, including publicising "success stories" and bringing all five guarantees under one platform.</p>.<p>The move is in sync with the Congress's continued commitment to the guarantees, with the party recently announcing similar schemes in its manifesto in poll-bound Maharashtra. </p>.<p>The state government plans to bring the guarantees under one module/platform of the State e-Governance Department to eliminate the pilferage of funds earmarked for these schemes.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Guarantees Implementation Committee Chairman H M Revanna confirmed the plan. "We will conduct a meeting with the additional chief secretaries of five departments (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Energy, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, and Women and Child Development). We will discuss with them and ensure that all the schemes reach even the last person in the society," he added.</p>.<p>The committee also plans to spread the "success stories" of guarantees and create awareness in the society. </p>.<p>A note by the committee, which DH has accessed, says: "The media cells being planned aim to interact with the public and act as an interface between the people and the official scheme machinations. The cell will provide transparent information about both beneficiaries and financial aspects of the guarantee schemes."</p>.<p>Revanna felt the media cell and phone interactions will allow the beneficiaries to speak how the guarantees have positively impacted them. </p>.<p>"In Hangal, women saved the money they got (through Gruha Lakshmi) and donated silver ornaments to a temple. A woman distributed 'holiges' in the entire town. The people of the state should get to know these stories. That's why the media cell is being created," he added.</p>.<p>The note refers to a proposed modality to constitute 'Best Performing District' and 'Best Performing Taluk' Awards for each guarantee scheme. The establishment of taluk committees will be completed for this purpose, it says.</p>.<p>Revanna also mentioned that alongside the Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) to Yuva Nidhi beneficiaries, they plan to provide them with training to enhance the human resources.</p>