ONGC-MRPL International Kite Festival logo launched

Mangaluru: The logo of the ONGC-MRPL International Kite Festival, organised by Team Mangalore, was launched by Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The kite festival is scheduled to be held at Tannirbavi beach on February 10 and 11. The logo of the International Kite Festival 2024 depicts the spirit of freedom, spontaneity, and festivity. The colourful kites flying in synergy denote the poised growth of the region in tune with the belief 'one sky, one earth, one family,' nurtured by kite flyers from various countries, said Sarvesh Rao of Team Mangalore.

Thirteen foreign flyers from eight countries, including 10 first-time visitors, and around 20 Indian flyers from four states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Kerala - will be participating in the festival. Team Mangalore, the organisers, will also fly their specialty kites like Kathakkali, Yaksha, Gajendra, Bhoota Kola, Garuda, Pushpaka Vimana, and Vibhishana.

The kite flying will commence at 2:30 pm on both days. There is no entry fee. The dignitaries will launch the festival kite at 5 pm on February 10, followed by the launch of specialty kites by patrons and sponsors flying. Night Flying of Kites will commence from 6:30 pm to 8 pm on February 10.

Manja kites are banned during the kite festival. Manja is a specially treated thread used for kite cutting competitions in Gujarat and other northern states. Glass powder and glue are applied to make the manja thread. This thread cuts through the skin and is dangerous for the eyes, face, neck, and fingers, especially for children.

Krishna Hegde, GGM HR of MRPL, and Gaurav Hegde from Young Indians, among others, were present.