<p>Chikkamagaluru: Tourists heading to Mullayyanagiri and Bababudangiri will now have to make an online booking in advance, as the new system will come into effect from September 1.<br><br>The Chandradrona hilly range, which includes Mullayyanagiri, Seethalayyanagiri, Shri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swami Dargah, and the Manikyadhara waterfalls, has been witnessing a surge in visitors, often leading to overcrowding at these destinations. </p><p>To regulate tourist inflow, the district administration has introduced the booking system. </p>.Chikkamagaluru mulls offering \nheli-tourism services during year-end.<p>Bookings can be made through the official district website <a href="https://chikkamagaluru.nic.in/en/tourism">https://chikkamagaluru.nic.in/en/tourism</a></p><p>Visitors will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for bikes, Rs 100 for cars, Rs 150 for motor vehicles, and Rs 200 for Tempo Travellers, along with selecting the preferred date and time slot.<br></p><p>Two visiting slots have been fixed daily — from 6 am to 12 noon, and from 1 pm to 6 pm. Each slot will allow entry for 600 vehicles, with priority given to those who have booked in advance, the Tourism Department said in a release. </p>