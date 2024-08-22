'Only breathing air is left to be taxed by Congress in Karnataka', says BJP MLC C T Ravi

Chikkamagaluru: Reacting to Karnataka Deputy Chie Minister D K Shivakumar's remark on the government's plan to revise the water tariff in Bengaluru, BJP MLC C T Ravi on Thursday said that now there is only breathing air is left to be taxed by the Congress government in the state.

Speaking to media persons, he said that soon after coming to power, Congress hiked the prices of liquor, property registration fee and power tariff. Now, it is about to hike the water tariff. Aurangazeb had imposed jizya tax. Let the Congress levy tax on the air that we breathe too, so that there will be nothing else left to be taxed on.

He also accused the Congress of employing various tactics to take money from the people. He said that the thief diverts the mind of the person by throwing a five rupee coin on the road while pickpocketing and when the person tries to pick the coin, the thief removes five hundred rupees from the pocket. Similarly, in the name of 'guarantee schemes', Congress is giving Rs 2,000 and snatching Rs 20,000.