'Only breathing air is left to be taxed by Congress in Karnataka', says BJP MLC C T Ravi

Chikkamagaluru: Reacting to Karnataka Deputy Chie Minister D K Shivakumar's remark on the government's plan to revise the water tariff in Bengaluru, BJP MLC C T Ravi on Thursday said that now there is only breathing air is left to be taxed by the Congress government in the state.
Speaking to media persons, he said that soon after coming to power, Congress hiked the prices of liquor, property registration fee and power tariff. Now, it is about to hike the water tariff. Aurangazeb had imposed jizya tax. Let the Congress levy tax on the air that we breathe too, so that there will be nothing else left to be taxed on.
He also accused the Congress of employing various tactics to take money from the people. He said that the thief diverts the mind of the person by throwing a five rupee coin on the road while pickpocketing and when the person tries to pick the coin, the thief removes five hundred rupees from the pocket. Similarly, in the name of 'guarantee schemes', Congress is giving Rs 2,000 and snatching Rs 20,000.
He further said there is a court to decide whether Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy should be arrested or not. In 2013, Congress was in power in the Centre and in 2018, Kumaraswamy had become Chief Minister with the support of Congress. Why this case on Kumaraswamy was not discussed then, he asked. The case is raked up only after the Congress' scams are exposed. “Everybody knows why Congress hates him,” he said.
D K Shivakumar was earlier terming H D Kumaraswamy and himself as 'Jodettu' and 'Anthamma'. Now, when Kumaraswamy is supporting the BJP, he is villian.
“H D Kumaraswamy is a central minister. It is the President who allows prosecution against the central minister and not the Governor. The Congress leaders are not aware of this basic difference," said MLC S L Bhojegowda.
“Also, the investigation of the particular case is pending before the high court. Therefore, there is no legal provision to seek permission for prosecution against him”, Bojegowda added.
Published 22 August 2024, 15:25 IST