<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> on Saturday clarified that he only expressed the opinion of party workers on BJP coming to power on its own by winning 140 seats. His reaction comes a day after JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said that alliance with BJP would be “difficult” for urban local body polls.</p>.<p>“I have never said there will be no alliance for local body elections. Ultimately we will listen to our central leadership. We have respect for former prime minister Deve Gowda. He is a statesman. The JD(S) has joined hands with NDA to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands,” Vijayendra stated. </p>.BJP will win 130-140 seats & assume power on ‘own strength’ in Karnataka: B Y Vijayendra.<p>He added that he will abide by the decision of the party central leadership, Deve Gowda and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>Vijayendra said every time, BJP has been deprived of clear majority by 5–10 seats. It is the expectation of the workers that BJP should come to power in the state. </p>.<p>“In recent local body elections, BJP secured majority. As president of the party, it is my duty to express aspirations of the workers. We are happy that Deve Gowda has expressed his opinion. We listen to what seniors say. There is no confusion in this” he added. </p>.<p>He accused the state government of following “anti-Hindu” policies. </p>.<p>“In Dharmasthala issue, the propaganda caused mental harassment to devotees. At the behest of urban Naxals, the CM overnight formed SIT and took a decision that hurt sentiments of crores of devotees. Who will pay the price for this propaganda? The CM has not apologised even today. The evil forces behind the conspiracy have not been exposed,” he alleged. </p>.<p>“During the session, they brought a bill on hate speech and passed it without allowing discussion. If police arrested those illegally transporting cows and seized vehicles, bail had to be obtained from court. But government proposed an amendment, allowing police to grant bail at the station and release vehicles on bond. Is this not hurting Hindu sentiments?” the state BJP chief sought to know.</p>