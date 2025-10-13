<p>Mangaluru: Opposition Chief Whip in Legislative Council N Ravikumar has urged the state government to act against Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> who has spoken derogatorily against RSS.</p><p>Demanding the expulsion of Priyank Kharge from cabinet, he said “Priyank Kharge lacks knowledge on RSS, which is the number one patriotic organisation in the country. He has been speaking without proper knowledge of the RSS, which has been working for the awakening of youth across the country and also outside the country. The RSS has been instilling patriotic fervour among youth. Through its thousands of shakhas, RSS has been involved in various pro-people services during natural disasters like floods, earthquakes and other situations.</p><p>Terming Priyank Kharge as an ignorant arrogant person, Ravi Kumar said “he is filled with arrogance of power. He has forgotten that RSS has given two great Prime Ministers to the nation. Even the Congress has lauded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Further, former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had appreciated the works of RSS in the past. Let Priyank ask his father about it,” he said.</p>.Priyank Kharge urges CM Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in govt institutions, public spaces in Karnataka.<p>If the Congress government has courage, let it ban SDPI and other organisations that have links to terror activities. Who had withdrawn cases against DJ Halli and K J Halli incidents? What action did the Congress government take against terrorist organisations? What action was taken when a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised inside Vidhana Soudha? Such organisations should be banned and not the RSS. The RSS members use sticks for self-defence. How can it be illegal? he asked.</p><p>The state government should have withdrawn cases against farmers and student leaders who were booked during agitations in the past and not of those who marched holding swords. RSS is building the character of the youth. Gandhiji and Ambedkar visited RSS shakhas to study its functions and activities. When the RSS has completed its 100 years, they speak unnecessarily about it as RSS has grown widely. Is permission necessary to organise awareness programmes on nationality and patriotism? “Let Priyank visit RSS shakha, we will explain to him the activities, funds, maintenance of accounts and so on. RSS has no enemies,” he said.</p><p>Deputy CM D K Shivakumar had sung the RSS anthem Namasthe Sadaa Vatsale in the Karnataka Assembly. Will he be thrown out of the government and party? he asked.</p><p>To a query, the MLC challenged the government to ban the RSS and face consequences as there are thousands of RSS shakhas across Karnataka with thousands of volunteers working for it.</p>