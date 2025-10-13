Menu
Opposition Chief Whip N Ravikumar demands expulsion of Minister Priyank Kharge from cabinet

Terming Priyank Kharge as an ignorant arrogant person, 'Ravikumar said “he is filled with arrogance of power.'
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 09:47 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 09:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsPriyank KhargeN Ravikumar

