Renukaswamy murder case: Order on Darshan's bail application today

<p>Bengaluru: A lower court in Bengaluru will on Monday pronounce its ruling on the bail applications filed by jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and five other murder accused. </p>.<p>After hearing arguments from both sides, judge Jaishankar of the 57th CCH Court posted the bail applications filed Darshan, his woman friend Pavithra Gowda, and associates Ravishankar, Nagaraj, Lakshman and Deepak. </p>.<p>All of them have been charged with the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy. </p>.<p>Darshan was arrested on June 11 and is currently lodged in the Ballari prison. His lawyer filed the bail application on September 21. </p>.<p>Advocates CV Nagesh and Tommy Sebastian presented arguments for Darshan and Pavithra, respectively. </p>.<p>P Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case, has filed an objection against granting bail to the accused. </p>