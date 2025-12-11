Menu
Home india karnataka

Bidar records lowest temperature at 9.2°C; outdoors out of question in early hours as cold wave grips North Karnataka

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has claimed that minimum temperatures are likely to be 4-6° Celsius below normal over north interior Karnataka region from Dec 10-15.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 01:04 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 01:04 IST
Cold WaveWinterKarnatakaNorth Karnataka

