Bidar records lowest temperature at 9.2°C; outdoors out of question in early hours as cold wave grips North Karnataka

<p>Kalaburagi: Cold waves hit several districts of North Karnataka and Bidar recorded the lowest temperature of 9.2° Celsius this year on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Officials said temperature may dip up to 7° Celsius in next two weeks due to western disturbance and jet streams. Officials warned that the cold wave would cause health problems to people apart from triggering fungal diseases in plants.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has claimed that minimum temperatures are likely to be 4-6° Celsius below normal over north interior Karnataka region from Dec 10-15.</p>.<p>South interior Karnataka and Malnad districts are likely to experience minimum temperatures 4-6° Celsius below normal from Dec 12 to 15. This may result in cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in a few places in the region, it said.</p>.Family, including lactating mother and 45-day-old infant, braces winter chill as bank seals house in Karnataka village.<p>People in most parts of Kalyana Karnataka (KK), including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Koppal districts, have been compelled to stay indoors due to biting cold at night. The region saw minimum temperature of up to 14° Celsius. Village residents opted for bonfires to warm themselves up.</p>.<p>“We are already facing a cold wave from Wednesday and it is expected to continue for next six days. This will increase cardiovascular risks, respiratory infections and cold-related injuries. It will cause flower drop in plants and stunt crop growth. There will be further drop in temperature to below 7° Celsius till Dec 20," said Basavaraj Biradar, technical officer of the India meteorological department at agriculture research station, Bidar.</p>.<p>Ballari is recording 15° Celsius, while Vijayanagar is close to 14° Celsius.</p>.<p>Due to a dip in temperature, fog-covered weather conditions are already seen early morning, dropping visibility for vehicles.</p>.<p>Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum has advised people to stay indoors as far as possible, minimise travel to prevent exposure to cold wind.</p>.<p>She suggested that people take hot beverages regularly and protect the elderly and children, apart from seeking medical attention if condition worsens.</p>.<p>Farmers are advised not to apply nutrients to soil during cold weather as plants cannot uptake it due to poor root activity. </p>.<p>They have been suggested to keep cattle inside sheds at night and provide dry bedding to protect them from cold apart from increasing protein levels, minerals in feed and keeping chicks warm by providing artificial lighting in poultry sheds.</p>