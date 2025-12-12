Over 30 Congress lawmakers attend DK Shivakumar’s dinner party

<p>Belagavi: In a late-night development, more than 30 Congress lawmakers got together for a dinner party hosted by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on the outskirts of the city here. </p>.<p>The attendees included ministers K H Muniyappa, Dr M C Sudhakar, Mankal Vaidya, MLAs Ganesh Hukkeri, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, N A Haris, Ashok Kumar Rai, K Y Nanjegowda and C S Appaji Nadagouda, sources said. </p>.'Why is Shivakumar upset?': Karnataka Congress SC/ST ministers miffed over dinner plan dash.<p>Expelled BJP MLAs ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar also attended the dinner party, sources added. </p>