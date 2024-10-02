Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Pandit Basavaraj Bhajantri gets Dasara Asthana Vidwan Award

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a memento.
TR Satish Kumar
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 14:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 14:55 IST
Karnataka NewsDasaraDasara festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us