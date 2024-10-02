Pandit Basavaraj Bhajantri gets Dasara Asthana Vidwan Award

<p>Mysuru: Renowned Hindustani shehnai player Pandit Basavaraj Bhajantri will receive the Karnataka State Ashthana (Court) Vidwan Award, at Mysuru, Palace, on the first day of Dasara, on Thursday.</p><p>Kannada and Culture Minister for Shivaraj Tangadagi announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present this prestigious award to Pt Basavaraj Bhajantri in Mysuru on Thursday evening during the event scheduled to inaugurate Dasara cultural programmes.</p>.Multi-layered security in place for Mysuru Dasara.<p>Every year, during Mysuru Dasara, it is a custom for the Kannada and Culture department to present the State Asthana Vidwan Award. The selection committee was headed by musician Pandit M Venkatesh Kumar.</p><p>Tangadagi informed that the award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a memento.</p><p>Pandit Bhajantri is a second generation musician from Hediggonda village, Byadagi taluk, Haveri district. </p><p>Born to Thirukappa and Savithramm on May 1, 1953, Pandit Bhajantri is known as the 'King of Shahanai'. Being a renowned Shahnais of Karnataka, he has been playing since childhood. He recognised as ‘A’ Grade artist by Akashvani Dharwad.</p><p>Earlier, he has been honored with ‘Bismilla of Karnataka’, ‘Sanadi Appanna’ and ‘Shahanai Praveen’ awards. He received 'Karnataka Rajyotsava' award in 2013. Since 35 years, he is running 'Shri Sharada Sangeeta Pathashale', without any assistance from the government or non-government organisations.</p>