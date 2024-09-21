Panel proposes 1-day per month menstrual leave in Karnataka amid dissenting voices

Bengaluru: Loss of productivity, disincentivising employment, stigma and depiction of women as “weak” were some of the concerns raised by a few members of the committee formed by the state government regarding menstrual leaves.
However, the committee recommended the 1-day leave per month idea since most committee members were aboard the plan. It also said the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill, 2022 must be enforced.
Committee Chairperson Sapna S is soon expected to meet Labour Minister Santhosh Lad to discuss about the report’s recommendations.
Those who expressed concerns included Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive trustee of CIVIC Bengaluru, who argued that the policy would depict women as “weak.”
She felt it would be challenging for employers to track the leaves granted to women in the unorganised sector. One-day leave per month makes no sense when women have periods for 3-5 days during a cycle, she added.
Shruti M P, who represented IT major Infosys, felt that the one-day leave per month policy could lead to a loss of employment opportunities for women. She thought it was better to provide five days annually under sick leave.
Others who partially agreed with the proposal also felt the policy might disincentivise owners from hiring women, further hampering the percentage of women’s participation in the workforce, which is already quite low.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Anuradha’s argument that menstrual leave must be certified by a gynaecologist was contested by the report that articulated that women are the best judges of their wellness and that society’s trust in their self-assessment capabilities would bolster confidence in their right to bodily autonomy.
While acknowledging the concern that the predominantly female-dominated garments industry may suffer from a lack of human resources to run industries, Sapna noted that the policy would yield macroeconomic benefits as these measures may increase women’s participation in the workforce.
Stating that menstruation brings discomfort and pain, the committee argued that the current policy acknowledges the physical and psychological issues that menstruation imposes on women.
It quoted the tampon and hair clip study and argued that menstruating women are perceived as less competent and likable. “The policy would help women relinquish a degree of privacy. Menstrual leave policies encourage open discussions about menstruation and lead to de-stigmatisation.”
In her concluding remarks, Sapna batted for the 1-day leave per month idea, adding that it might help combat presenteeism (working despite incapacitation) – an antithesis to productivity.