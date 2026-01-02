Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

From Galaxy S26 Ultra to Apple iPhone Fold: Five smartphones to look forward to in 2026

This year, smartphone makers are expected to take it up a notch in terms of visually pleasing design, powerful processors and even bigger batteries.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi Note 15

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone Fold

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple iPhone Fold.

Apple iPhone Fold.

Credit: FrontPageTech/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus 16

OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 14:17 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsgadgetsGoogleAppleDH TechSamsungOnePlusOppoXiaomiRedmiVivoQualcommApple Silicon

Follow us on :

Follow Us