<p>In 2025, we saw companies bring exciting handsets such as ultra-slim phones, such as Galaxy Z Fold7, iPhone Air, OnePlus 15R with a massive battery, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro with a stylish design language, a feature-rich budget phone, Redmi 15 and more. </p><p>This year, smartphone makers are expected to take it up a notch in terms of visually pleasing design, powerful processors to run AI features smoother and even bigger batteries.</p>.<p>The Galaxy S25 Ultra was one of the best premium Android phones in 2025. It had the best display with top-notch anti-reflective coating, a powerful Qualcomm chipset, an excellent camera with advanced AI photography tools, and an in-built S Pen stylus, which no other rival brands could boast of.</p><p>This time, Samsung is further upping the ante with big upgrades expected in all departments. It is said to feature an enhanced display panel with a higher refresh rate (either 144Hz or 165Hz) and improved camera hardware.</p><p>Depending on the market, it is expected offer the device either with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, built on 2nm fabrication process. It promises significant gains in performance and power efficiency.</p><p>Also, it is said to come with faster 60W charging capability.</p><p>Besides the S26 Ultra, Samsung is expected to bring a standard Galaxy S25 and ultra-slim S26 Edge.</p><p>Later in the year, the South Korean technology major is said to bring the new generation Galaxy Z Fold8 and Flip8 series. They are expected to come with incremental upgrades over the predecessor in terms of new processor, improved camera and longer battery life. It is expected to be priced above Rs 1.2 lakh.</p>.Amid delayed launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with faster charging speed upgrade.<p>Xiaomi is all set to bring the new Redmi Note 15 this week on January 6 in India. It is expected to redefine the mid-range smartphone segment.</p><p>It is said to feature a slim exterior design with a sturdy enclosure. On the front, it is expected to feature a 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and offer peak brightness of 3200nits. It is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,520mAh battery. It is also coming with a camera upgrade featuring a 108MP main camera. It is expected to priced around Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000.</p>.<p>We have been reading reports of Apple working on a hybrid iPhone with a flexible display for almost half a decade, but it never materialised. But, as the Cupertino tech major is all set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of iPhone (1st Gen), it is almost certain to bring its foldable handset in 2026.</p><p>Several leaked images of CAD (Computer Aided Design) have indicated the device rumoured to be called iPhone Fold will come with a book-style bendable design.</p><p>It is said to feature a 5.3-inch cover display, and when unfurled, it will open up 7.6-inch screen, a tad smaller than the iPad mini. It is said to come with an advanced flexible OLED panel without any noticeable crease in the middle.</p><p>Also, the foldable iPhone will be one of the thinnest in the market. It is said to feature 4.9mm thickness, thinner than ithe Phone Air (5.6mm) and when folded, it will be around 9.8mm.</p><p>Due to design limitations, Apple may ditch the FaceID sensor and bring back the TouchID security feature.</p> .<p>Under the hood, it is expected to feature a 2nm class Apple A20 Pro chipset, which promises significant improvements in performance, faster response time while running on-device AI applications compared to the A19 Pro seen in the iPhone 17 Pro models. And, it promises full-day battery life under normal usage.</p><p>It is expected to priced more than Rs 1.75 lakh.</p><p>Besides iPhone Fold, Apple will be brining successor of the iPhone 17 Pro, understood to be the iPhone 18 Pro and series in September 2026.</p>.Apple's iPhone Fold to come with crease-less flexible display: Report.<p>In November 2025, the company launched the powerful Android phone OnePlus 15 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, triple 50MP camera module and a 7,300mAh cell capacity. It delivered great with buttery smooth performance, good photography experience, and long battery life.</p><p>Since it's barely two months since the device was launched in the global market, the OnePlus 15 successor is likely to debut in the fourth quarter of 2026 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. Speculations are also rife that it will get a big camera upgrade and possibly come with a 200MP main camera. It is expected to priced around Rs 70,000.</p>.<p>Google is expected to bring the Pixel 11 around the third quarter-end. The new device is expected to retain the minimalistic design elements of the Pixel 10, including a distinctive capsule-shaped camera bar on the back.</p><p>However, inside, it is said to come with Tensor G6 built using TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm manufacturing process. It promises a significant boost in performance in terms of running AI applications more smoothly than the predecessor.</p><p>The device will be able to churn out photorealistic synthetic images and videos with just text prompts better than before. Also, users will be able to edit multimedia content with text prompts, way better than the Pixel 10 or any other conventional premium smartphone in its class.</p><p>And, it promises to increase efficiency in power consumption, thereby delivering longer battery life.</p><p>Besides the iPhone 11, Google will bring Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro Fold series with similar upgrades.</p><p>Other notable smartphones expected to come out in 2026 include Vivo X500, Find X10, and iQOO 16. They are expected to come with improved camera hardware, deliver longer battery life, and faster performance.