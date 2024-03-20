Panic grips Karnatak University area after women sight leopard

Dharwad: Panic gripped Suryanagar and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar near Karnatak University in Dharwad on Wednesday after some women claimed to have sighted a leopard in the area.

However, the forest department officials are yet to confirm the leopard straying into human habitat.

On Wednesday, the villagers raised an alarm after they reportedly spotted a leopard.

They immediately informed the forest officials who swung into action to trace the solitary predator. Range Forest Officer Pradeep Pawar said the forest officials who visited the place have not found any pug mark of the animal.

If any indication confirming the presence of the leopard is found the department will keep a cage to catch it, he said.