Parameshwara calls for a movement to secure rights & power

<p>Mysuru: Home Minister G Parameshwara has called for a movement to secure "rights and power." </p>.<p>"Be prepared for a movement in the coming days. If you don't struggle, it will be an insult not just to me, but for Ambedkar also," Parameshwara said while speaking at 'Paramothsava', convention in Mysuru on Monday. </p>.<p>The event was organised by Dr G Parameshwara Abhimanigala Balaga to mark his 74th birthday celebration.</p>.<p>Referring to the speech of seer of Urilinga Peddi Mutt Jnanaprakash Swami and the demand of his supporters that he should become chief minister, Parameshwara said, "The swamiji is right in saying that the community is standing strong behind the Congress. Why has this situation, asking for an opportunity for the Dalit community, come? Should not the party show generosity? Ambedkar has given the voting power to all. If the society does not change, we should change it. If injustice is done to the community, people can use the votes to get justice".</p><p>Earlier, the seer said, "Even though the Dalits are number one in population, no one has become CM so far. The national party should do justice by nominating Parameshwara as the CM. The Dalit community is standing strong behind the party and if the party betrays them, the people will teach the Congress a lesson. There has been demand for the CM's post for a Dalit leader, for a long time".</p>.<p>The seer said, there have been CMs from a particular community nine times, while another community got the opportunity seven times.</p>.<p>"The organisers faced many obstacles in holding this 'Paramothsava' in Mysuru. Yet, they organised it. Many people did not want this to happen, as it would initiate discussion on a few other issues. But, I told Bilikere Raju, the organiser, that I will attend the event, even if he alone is present at the venue," Parameshwara said.</p>.<p>MLAs Tanveer Sait, K Harish Gowda and Darshan Dhruvanarayan were present.</p>