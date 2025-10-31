<p>Bengaluru: Behind-the-scenes developments continue in Congress amid speculation over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Late on Wednesday night, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Industries Minister M B Patil, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and others held a closed-door meeting. It is said that they discussed political scenarios after November 20, when the Congress government completes two-and-a-half years in office.</p>.<p>It is also said that they discussed the possibility of a Dalit becoming the CM. Parameshwara belongs to SC. Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is a regular at such closed-door meetings, said there was no need to read too much.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We (leaders) have been meeting for several years now. Not every meeting is to discuss politics,” he said.</p>