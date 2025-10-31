Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

G Parameshwara holds late-night meeting

Late on Wednesday night, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Industries Minister M B Patil, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and others held a closed-door meeting.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 00:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 00:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us