PDS foodgrains worth Rs 114 crore illegally diverted in five years

Sources in the department say the recovery is just a tip of the iceberg and the loss of food grains could be much higher, at least two-three times more than the reported cases.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 21:52 IST
Published 23 January 2026
