<p>Bharathinagar (Maddur taluk): People from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=schedule%20caste">Scheduled Caste</a> community, led by Dalit leader C A Kere Murthy, entered Bommalingeshwaraswamy Temple, Chamundeshwari, Maramma, Kalabhairava, and Thimmappa temples under Police protection at K Shettahalli, near here<strong>, </strong>on Monday.</p><p>The incident in K Shettahalli, Maddur taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mandya">Mandya</a> district, is related to a clash that occurred between the Scheduled Caste communities and other communities on December 15. It was over a dispute regarding the site for the construction of an Ambedkar statue and the tearing of an Ambedkar flex banner.</p><p>Following the incident, the situation in the village was tense, leading to the deployment of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police force, under the leadership of DySP Yashwant Kumar and CPI Anil.</p><p>Recently, a peace meeting was held between the two groups in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner at the Maddur Taluk Office. </p><p>During the meeting, the Scheduled Caste community members submitted requests for allocation of land for the installation of the Ambedkar statue; permission to hold auspicious events in Bommalingeshwaraswamy Community Hall; membership in the temple trust; and entry to the temples of the upper caste communities.</p><p>Based on the requests, a date was fixed for the entry to temples on December 22. On Monday, people from the Scheduled Caste community entered the temples with police protection.</p><p>Dalit leader C A Kere Murthy stated: "Our community leaders presented five demands in the peace meeting. Today was the date fixed for the temple entry. With the cooperation of the Police department and Social Welfare department, we entered five temples. The District Administration and Taluk Administration have assured us that the remaining demands will be met soon. We have appealed to our leaders and people to remain peaceful until then".</p><p>Police security has been maintained in the village for the past week, under the guidance of KM Doddi Police Station CPI Anil. </p><p>The officar was present at the scene on Monday as well, ensuring that no unpleasant incident occurred. Social Welfare department Manager Ravi, Murthy, Hanumayya, Shivananajappa, Vasanth Kumar, Mallayya, Bommalingayya, and leaders from the Scheduled Caste community were present.</p>