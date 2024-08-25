Photo of actor Darshan smoking, chilling inside Bengaluru prison goes viral

Bengaluru: An undated photograph from inside the Bengaluru prison has gone viral on Sunday, showing jailed Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa smoking a cigarette and sipping a cuppa.

Darshan, along with his 16 associates, have been in judicial custody since June 22 for the murder of Renukaswamy, 34, a native of Chitradurga.

Darshan is alleged to have plotted and executed Renukuswamy's murder after he reportedly sent obscene messages to the actor's female friend, Pavithra Gowda.

Police say the investigation into the sensational murder case is in the final stages and a charge sheet will soon be submitted to the court.

The viral photograph accessed by DH shows the actor sitting on the prison veranda in a plastic chair, puffing a cigarette and holding a cup in his hand.