Photo of actor Darshan smoking, chilling inside Bengaluru prison goes viral

Bengaluru: An undated photograph from inside the Bengaluru prison has gone viral on Sunday, showing jailed Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa smoking a cigarette and sipping a cuppa.
Darshan, along with his 16 associates, have been in judicial custody since June 22 for the murder of Renukaswamy, 34, a native of Chitradurga.
Darshan is alleged to have plotted and executed Renukuswamy's murder after he reportedly sent obscene messages to the actor's female friend, Pavithra Gowda.
Police say the investigation into the sensational murder case is in the final stages and a charge sheet will soon be submitted to the court.
The viral photograph accessed by DH shows the actor sitting on the prison veranda in a plastic chair, puffing a cigarette and holding a cup in his hand.
The purported photograph also features notorious history-sheeter 'Wilson Garden' Naga, in a black t-shirt, Darshan’s manager Nagaraj, and a fourth unidentified man.
Naga, wanted in dozens of serious crimes, has been arrested under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2022, which provides for imprisonment without bail for five years.
DH couldn't independently verify if the photograph was authentic.
Repeated phone calls to Malini Krishnamoorthy, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), and Mallikarjun, the Chief Superintendent of Prison, went unanswered.
Reacting to the photograph, Renukaswamy’s father expressed concern over the ongoing investigation.
"We trust the police but when we see this, we feel a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry may be needed," said a distraught Kashinath S Shivanagowdru from Chitradurga. “Let there be a thorough investigation into this."
Published 25 August 2024, 14:41 IST