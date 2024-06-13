Places to visit near Bengaluru during monsoon

Located on the banks of cauvery, Shivanasamudra falls transforms into a breathtaking spectacle during monsoon with the river splitting into two branches, creating the twin waterfalls. This place offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and adventure, making it an ideal day trip, especially during the monsoon.
If travelling to Coorg or Hampi seems tough, one can plan for Ramanagara. Located just 50 kms from Bengaluru airport, this place is paints a perfect picture during monsoon. This place is usually less crowded during the monsoon season and is a base for few good short trekking trails near Bangalore.
Hogenakkal Falls is a picturesque waterfall on the cauvery river and is often called the "Niagara of India". Located in about 120 kms from Bengaluru, this place comes alive during the monsoon, enhancing the lush and green surrounding landscape.
Madhugiri is a blend of natural beauty, historical depth, and cultural richness. This place is famous for its historical fort and attracts tourists, especially trekkers and history enthusiasts all around the year. During monsoon, the rocky terrain and surrounding landscape transforms into a vibrant green paradise offering stunning scenic views.
Located in the Kolar district of Karnataka, Anthargange is another amazing destination to visit during the monsoon. Famous for its rocky terrain, caves, and perennial spring, this place offers a unique blend of adventure and natural beauty. Similar to Madhugiri, the monsoon transforms Anthargange into a green paradise. The hills and valleys are covered with fresh vegetation, making the landscape vibrant and scenic.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 13 June 2024, 11:02 IST