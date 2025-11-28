<p>Mangaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Udupi, landed at the Mangaluru International Airport on Friday. </p><p>He was accorded a warm welcome by district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p><p>MLAs Rajesh Naik, Bhagirathi Murulya, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao , Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H and others were present.</p><p>From Mangaluru, Modi proceeded to Udupi in a chopper. After landing at Adi Udupi, a roadshow will be held from Bannanje to Kalsanka in Udupi. Later, he will visit the Udupi Krishna Mutt and take part in a programme.</p><p><strong>'Laksha kanta Gita parayana'</strong></p><p>Hundreds of women have commenced recitation of the Bhagavad Gita as a part of 'Laksha kanta Gita parayana' in Udupi since morning. Modi will recite the 15th Adhyaya of the Bhagavad Gita.</p>