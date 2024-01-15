JOIN US
Police book case on its own against Karnataka BJP MP for provocative statements

Last Updated 15 January 2024, 13:46 IST

Bengaluru: The Kumta police in Uttara Kannada district have registered a case on its own against BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for his provocative speech.

The police booked him based on a viral video where he is seen calling for the demolition of mosques allegedly built on temples, ahead of the Ram temple consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi slammed the MP for his remarks.

The Uttara Kannada MP, who is known for his virulent speeches, had been silent for the past four years but has suddenly become active ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

