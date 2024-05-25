Police station vandalised over alleged custodial death in Karnataka

Davangere, Karnataka: A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in the district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, during the small hours of Saturday.

Adil (30) was detained on May 24 for his alleged involvement in gambling activities in the district, police said adding his health condition deteriorated and he died last night.

As the news of the man's death spread, his relatives along with a large group of people went on a rampage, damaging police vehicles and hurling stones at the police station, alleging that they died in custody.