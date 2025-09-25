<p>Bengaluru: A day after the Opposition BJP in Karnataka took to the streets over the poor state of roads and "neglect" of infrastructure, particularly in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar blamed the previous BJP government’s "misrule" for potholes in the State capital.</p><p>He said the government had released Rs 750 crore to fill potholes in the city. "We are committed to fixing the pothole issue in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister has released a grant of Rs 750 crore for this purpose," he told reporters here.</p><p>Asked about the BJP’s protest, Shivakumar conceded that there are potholes in Bengaluru and that they were being filled on a war footing.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah sets one month deadline to fix potholes in Bengaluru.<p>He said the city's civic agency had also requested the police and the public to inform it about the location of potholes.</p><p>On Wednesday, BJP workers and leaders held <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-bjp-stages-protest-against-poor-condition-of-roads-3740990">demonstrations by filling potholes at several places in the city</a> and staged 'rasta roko' protests elsewhere in the State, blaming the government for the poor condition of roads.</p><p>Shivakumar, who also Bengaluru Development Minister, charged that the previous BJP government in the State was behind the poor condition of roads. </p><p>"We are in this state due to the misrule of the previous BJP government. BJP leaders must understand that the Centre has not given any funds for Bengaluru’s development in spite of the city’s tax contributions. We will protect the interests of Bengaluru," he said. </p>.GBA's five corporations intensify pothole-filling efforts in Bengaluru ahead of October 31 deadline.<p>He cautioned the BJP that Congress workers would protest against potholes in BJP-governed municipal corporations in Hubballi-Dharwad and other places.</p><p>Asked if he would discuss the issue of potholes with industrialists, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "They are our friends, but they also must realise their responsibilities."</p><p>Poor condition of roads in Bengaluru became a talking point after online trucking platform <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-tech-company-bails-on-orr-blames-traffic-potholes-3731260">BlackBuck announced in a social media post</a> that it was moving out its office from its current location at Bellandur on the Outer Ring Road, citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.</p><p>Following this, several prominent people, including industry leaders in Bengaluru such as former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/governance-failure-mohandas-pai-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-flag-bengaluru-infra-mess-as-tech-firm-exits-orr-3731723">urged the State government to immediately intervene</a>. </p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>