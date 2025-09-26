Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Power bills delay won't hit Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries': Bescom

In a statement, the power utility said meter readers were assigned two responsibilities - recording meter readings using probes and collecting household data for the state-wide survey.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 23:38 IST
Karnataka NewsBESCOMpower bill

Follow us on :

Follow Us