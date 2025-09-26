<p>Bengaluru: Amid concerns that delays in generating electricity bills due to the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey could impact the Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries, Bescom has clarified that there will be no such impact. </p>.<p>In a statement, the power utility said meter readers were assigned two responsibilities - recording meter readings using probes and collecting household data for the state-wide survey. <br>As a result, the electricity bill distribution timeline was extended from September 15 to September 25.</p>.'Caste distinctions not part of Christian faith': Archbishop amid Karnataka survey row.<p class="bodytext">“During this period, some Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries may have received partial bills. Bescom has assured consumers that such bills will be recalculated based on their average monthly consumption, and revised bills will be issued accordingly,” it added. </p>