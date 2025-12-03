Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Power is not permanent: Satish Jarkhiholi amid Karnataka leadership tussle

He was responding to reporters in Mangaluru regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KC Venugopal’s visit to take part in centenary of dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and Narayana Guru.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 10:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarMangalurusatish jarkiholi

Follow us on :

Follow Us