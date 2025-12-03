<p>Mangaluru: PWD Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=satish%20jarkiholi">Satish Jarkiholi</a> talked about stepping aside, referring to a possible change in Karnataka chief minister. </p><p>“One must step aside at some point — even if it is after 10 years. Power is not permanent. Whenever the high command decides that we should relinquish office, we will do so," Jarkiholi said. </p>.D K Shivakumar will become CM when high command decides: Siddaramaiah.<p>He was responding to reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KC Venugopal’s visit to take part in centenary of dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and Narayana Guru. </p><p>“The Chief Minister had come only to attend the programme. There were no political discussions. If you want to know what he discussed, you should ask him,” he said.</p><p>When asked about supporters shouting slogans in favour of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the Mangaluru airport, he said: “There is no use in raising such slogans. There is no confusion among us. Everything is clear, and both leaders have already spoken to each other.”</p>