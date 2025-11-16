<p>Belagavi: As many as 28 black bucks have died in a span of three days at the Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo here, prompting the forest minister to order a probe. While eight of them died on Thursday, 20 more died on Saturday morning.</p><p>Forest officials said they suspected that the animals, a protected deer species, died due to bacterial infection but the exact cause would be known only after laboratory test reports of viscera samples were received.</p><p>The mini zoo, located in Bhutaramanhatti village, had 38 black bucks which had been brought from the Binkadakatti Zoo in Gadag. They were aged between four to six years.</p><p>When the eight deer died on Thursday, officials had sent their viscera samples to the Wild Animal Diseases Diagnostic Lab at Bannerghatta. As a precaution, the officials kept the rest of the group under watch and gave treatment to them as per the guidance of experts from Bannerghatta and Mysuru. However, 20 more black bucks died on Saturday. </p><p>Assistant Conservator of Forests and Zoo Deputy Director Nagaraj Balehosur told DH that bacterial infection is suspected to be the reason for the deaths. He added that carcasses of three deer that died on Saturday had been preserved for tests.</p>.Class 6 girl dies, MNS claims she was punished with 100 sit-ups at school in Mahrashtra; probe on.<p>“Such infection has not been noticed at any zoo in the state, we have come across it for the first time,” he said.</p>.<p>... To ensure that the infection does not spread, other black bucks have been quarantined and an enclosure has been closed for the public. We have applied disinfectant in the area,” Balehosur said.</p>.<p>Forest officials did not reply to a query whether the veterinary doctor appointed by the Zoo Authority of Karnataka had been examining the animals in the zoo periodically.</p>.<p>Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed concern over the death of black bucks and ordered an inquiry.</p>.<p>In a statement issued in Bengaluru, Khandre said a committee of experts would investigate if the black bucks had died due to contaminated water or food or any infection that spread from domestic animals like cats and others.</p>.<p>“Death of animals at the zoo is a matter of concern and the staff have to ensure that such incidents do not recur. If negligence of staff comes to the fore, action would be taken against them as per the law,” the statement said.</p>