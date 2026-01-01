<p>Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to probe the death of a leopard amid allegations that the big cat died after being injured by rock blasting at a quarry located within a forest area.</p><p>The incident came to light after forest frontline staff found the carcass at Soolivara village in the Kaggalipura range. Suspicions that the pregnant leopard, carrying three cubs, may have been killed by a rock blasted from a nearby quarry have raised concerns over inadequate monitoring of such activities in the area.</p>.Karnataka: G Parameshwara hopes for 'political promotion' in 2026, says he too has ambitions.<p>Yeshwantpur MLA DT Somashekhar has alleged that illegal stone mining is taking place inside forest land.</p><p>Calling the allegations serious, Khandre directed officials to investigate any illegal quarrying and take action against those responsible for the leopard’s death.</p>