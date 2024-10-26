Proposal for setting up taluk Ayush hospital in Mangaluru submitted to government

<p>The Department of Ayush has submitted a proposal for setting up a 30-bed taluk Ayush hospital in Ullal taluk, said district Ayush officer Dr Mohammed Iqbal.</p><p>A detailed project report (DPR) for setting up a taluk hospital in Ullal taluk has been submitted to the government. A one-acre land has been sanctioned for the same near Konaje, he told media people.</p><p>He said, "We have appealed to sanction land for taluk hospital in Puttur and the process has been initiated. The taluk hospitals will be set up jointly by the centre and state governments.”</p><p><strong>Vidyarthi chethana</strong></p><p>The department has taken up vidyarthi chethana programme in three hostels run by the social welfare department in Mangaluru. The programme will give emphasis on the mental and physical wellbeing of the hostel students. </p><p>If the children have any leaning problems, they will be counselled for the same. A four-week yoga training programme will be imparted to the students, said Dr Iqbal while answering to a query.</p>.Illegal to advertise Ayurveda, Siddha drugs claiming 'miraculous' effects: Ayush ministry.<p>To a query on setting up Ayush Sports Medicine Centre in Mangaluru, Dr Iqbal said that a detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted to Ayush department of the central government. Once the DPR is approved, all steps will be taken to set up the centre as land has already been sanctioned for the purpose.</p><p>As part of the National Ayush Mission, the Ministry of Ayush had sanctioned an Ayush Sports Medicine Centre to Mangaluru during 2021-22. This is the first Ayush Sports Medicine Centre. The centre will emphasise on injury management and fitness management.</p><p>To a query on fake doctors practising Ayurveda, Dr Iqbal said that if the complaint is received under KPME Act, then we will inspect and take necessary actions.</p><p><strong>National Ayurveda Day</strong></p><p>The District Ayush Officer 9th National Ayurveda Day will be organised by the district administration in association with Ayush department at the district Ayush hospital in Wenlock Hospital premises on October 29. </p><p>The theme is Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health and Ayurveda for women empowerment. This year more than 150 countries across the globe have geared up for Ayurveda Day. </p><p>The private Ayurveda colleges, Ayurveda clinics will organise free ayurveda camps in various parts of the district.</p><p>Ayurveda Foundation founder president Dr Ashajyothi Rai said that a selfie point will be set up at City Centre mall to create awareness among the public. </p><p>The selfie point will be inaugurated on October 29. By clicking the selfie, people can upload it using ayurvedaday.in to promote the traditional system of medicine, she added.</p><p>Ayush Foundation president Dr Krishna Kumar said that on national Ayurveda day, diabetes detection camp, ECG testing will be conducted by various Ayurveda practitioners in their clinics. Further Dhanvanthri puja will be performed and kashaya will be offered to the visitors.</p>