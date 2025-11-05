<p>Bengaluru: A 40-year-old provision store owner was hacked to death by unidentified assailants inside his house in broad daylight at Kittaganahalli in Anekal taluk on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Madesh, a native of Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said Madesh was alone at home when the assailants barged in armed with a knife and an air gun and slit his throat before fleeing.</p>.<p>A neighbour who saw a man escaping on a bike tried to stop him, but the accused attacked him and fled. Locals called the police helpline 112 to report the incident.</p>.Bengaluru to host national meet on reuse of treated wastewater .<p>Hebbagodi police rushed to the spot and conducted a mahazar, recovering an the air gun, knife, a metal detector, torch, helmet, and a bag. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were pressed into service. Around Rs 2 lakh in cash found at the house remained untouched, the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said Madesh had been living in Kittaganahalli for 15 years, running a cigarette distribution business and a provision store. He was building a new house with proceeds from selling ancestral property in his village.</p>.<p>Recently, he had developed gangrene in his leg and was confined to home. Police suspect the killer was known to him.</p>.<p>A special team has been formed to track down the accused, and financial or property dispute is suspected to be the motive.</p>