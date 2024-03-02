Karnataka: PSI exam results announced

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the results of the PSI re-examination on Friday.
A total of 35,823 candidates had taken the exam. Of which OMR copies of 33 candidates had been rejected due to various reasons, KEA said in a press statement.
The marks secured by the candidates have been published on the website. In case of any objections, they should be submitted to KEA by email within 5 days.
After that, the final list will be published and submitted to the Home department.
The re-examination was held on January 23 at 117 examination centers in Bengaluru and the answer key was published on February 23.
The Home department had invited applications for the recruitment of 545 PSI posts.
(Published 01 March 2024, 23:44 IST)