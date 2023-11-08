PSI exam scam: Kingpin escapes from Kalaburagi

PSI recruitment scam kingpin R D Patil, also the prime accused in malpractices in exams conducted by Karnataka Examinations Authority, escaped from a residential complex in the city on Monday.
Patil is accused of helping candidates to write answers with help through Bluetooth devices at exam centres in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. He went into hiding since the case came to light on October 28.
After getting the clues about Patil hiding in a house, the police officials rushed to the residential layout adjoining Jewargi Road in the city. However, he fled by jumping off the gate. Patil’s fleeing act has been captured in the CCTV camera.
District incharge Minister Priyank Kharge said the police had launched an operation to nab Patil.
BJP leader B Y Vijayendra alleged that Kharge had been backing R D Patil. Speaking to mediapersons, Vijayendra said that the main accused in the PSI recruitment scam had connection with the top leaders of the ruling Congress party.
Due to this, police officials have given up and the kingpin continues to remain elusive, he said.