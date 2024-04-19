QR-code based hall tickets in RGUHS exams soon to check malpractices

To streamline the examination process and to avoid impersonation during exams, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will introduce QR code-based hall tickets for exams scheduled in April 2024 onwards.
As explained by university officials, the reform is part of its ongoing efforts to streamline the examination process and enhance security and verification procedures.
“Not only for medical, this will also be applicable for examinations conducted by the university for all affiliated courses,” said Dr M K Ramesh, vice chancellor of RGUHS.
Each hall ticket will have a unique QR code, containing the credentials of candidates, as available in the university database. “The OTP-based link in the QR code will be accessible only to the observer/squad appointed for the theory examination centres,” Ramesh said.
Dr Riyaz Basha S, registrar (evaluation) of the university, said that the new system aims to reduce the risk of impersonation and ensure a more efficient and secure examination process.
Once the students are seated inside the exam hall, the observers can randomly scan the QR code or for all students. As soon as the scanning is over, they will get an OTP on their phones. On entering the OTP, they will get details of the student along with his or her photograph provided during admissions.
(Published 18 April 2024, 21:29 IST)