Questions raised on Lokayukta's new chief engineer; demand for removal of officer

Bengaluru: Posting of an officer facing a Lokayukta probe as the anti-corruption body’s chief engineer has raised questions over conflict of interest, prompting the agency to examine the case against him.
In an order dated March 15, the Public Works Department transferred TD Nanjundappa, a chief engineer awaiting posting, as the Lokayukta chief engineer. This made Nanjundappa the chief technical advisor, helping the Lokayukta probe matters concerning civic works.
But the Lokayukta had booked Nanjundappa and several other officials over an alleged scam in KHB Colony in South Bengaluru in 2021.
The Rs 2.72-crore work at the KHB Colony included asphalting the road and installing chain-linked fencing in three parks in the colony. The contractor received the order in December 2018 and completed the work on June 10, 2020, after the deadline being extended twice.
Following complaints from residents in March 2019, the KHB commissioner inspected the road to find the work had been shoddy. The road had developed potholes and gravel stones had loosened.
Since the KHB kept ignoring the complaints, Ramakrishnegowda, a resident, approached the Lokayukta with a list of irregularities, including the shoddy roadwork that disintegrated a month after the asphalt work. The repair work was found to be substandard.
"More than 15 years after the layout was formed, our roads and parks were not developed,” Ramakrishnegowda said.
“I moved the Lokayukta after the then chief engineer Nanjundappa failed to take action. The Lokayukta probe found misuse of over Rs 1 crore and recommended recovery of the same from officials.
“Now, we find that one of the main accused has become the chief engineer in the investigating organisation. I have requested the Lokayukta to remove him from the post immediately," he added.
When asked, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil said he will decide on the matter in a day.
"The appointment of the chief engineer was taken without our consultation. We definitely cannot have people facing serious accusations. I have received three files pertaining to cases against Nanjundappa. I will review the same and take a decision within a day or two," he said.
