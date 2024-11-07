Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

R Ashoka demands probe by CBI, ED into Excise scam

Underscoring the significance of excise revenue to the state’s finances, Ashoka said, “The association’s announcement of closure of shops as a mark of protest will affect the government’s finances.”
Rashmi B S
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 21:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 21:20 IST
Karnataka NewsExcise departmentR Ashok

Follow us on :

Follow Us