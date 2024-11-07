R Ashoka demands probe by CBI, ED into Excise scam

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday reiterated the BJP’s demand for Excise Minister R B Thimmapur’s resignation, besides demanding a probe into the scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p><p>Ashoka, interacting with journalists in Bengaluru, claimed that funds to the tune of Rs 900 crore had been appropriated in the Excise Department. Given the enormous sum of money involved, besides the scope of the racket, Ashoka also pressed for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).</p><p>Charging Thimmapur with collecting a sum of Rs 18 crore per week, Ashoka added, “The letter by the Wine Merchants’ Association has revealed corruption not only in the Excise Department, but also the involvement of officials in the Chief Minister’s Office.”</p>.Excise graft: Netas’ interference in transfers trumps licensing reforms.<p>Underscoring the significance of excise revenue to the state’s finances, Ashoka said, “The association’s announcement of closure of shops as a mark of protest will affect the government’s finances.”</p><p>Pointing to the suicide of a second-division clerk in the Women and Child Welfare Department, Ashoka demanded the resignation of the concerned minister – Laxmi Hebbalkar. The Leader of Opposition said that the employee had intimated senior officials about the problems he was facing through WhatsApp. “But he was ignored. I would like to ask CM Siddaramaiah who fought against then Minister K S Eshwarappa, what action he will initiate against his cabinet colleagues,” Ashoka said.</p>