Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Radiologist at district hospital in Ramanagar suspended over ‘sex determination test’

The radiologist, identified as Dr Shashi S L, conducted a sex determination test on Harshitha, a 26-year old mother of two girls and wife of Chennakeshava, a resident of Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 23:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 23:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRamanagar

Follow us on :

Follow Us